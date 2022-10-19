Kildare U23 Hurling final: Qualter stars as Maynooth defeat Naas

David Qualter in top for for Maynooth
Maynooth captured the Kildare Whitewater SC U23 hurling title at Hawkfield on Tuesday evening with a comfortable win over Naas. These clubs have met at different levels throughout the season and this win certainly gave the boys in black huge satisfaction and while there was just four points separating the sides in the end, the fact that Naas got their two goals within a minute, in time added on, gives an indication of the supremacy of the winners.
Maynooth led at the break, 0-7 to 0-3 and while both sides hit a lot of wides, Maynooth were well worth their lead with David Qualter their main man throughout that opening, and indeed throughout the entire game.
Four quick points in the opening six minutes of the second half from Qualter (3, 2 frees) and one from Ronan Dunne, effectively put the game to bed.
On 60 minutes the winners led 0-14 to 0-4 before Naas added two goals inside a minute from Enda O'Neill and Sean Murphy.
Scorers: Maynooth, David Qualter 0-11 (8 frees), Ronan Dunne 0-2, Adam Jordan 0-1.
Naas, Enda O'Neill 1-1, Sean Murphy 1-0, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1, Rian Boran 0-1, Alan Tobin 0-1.
MAYNOOTH : Gearoid Hogan; Daniel O'Meara, Matt Eustace, Luke Murnane; Kevin Carroll, Cian O'Neill, Eoin Kelliher; Ciarán Flanagan, Ronan Dunne; Cormac Nolan, Harry Dunne, Cathal McCabe; Kevin McNeill, David Qualter, Adam Jordan. Subs: Shane Whyte for Kevin O'Neill (54 minutes).
NAAS: Seán Burke; Peter O'Donoghue, John McKeon, Liam O'Reilly; Rian Monaghan, Harry Carroll, Bill Hennessy; Seán Mac Donncha, Alan Tobin; Charlie Sheridan, Kevin Aherne, Ferran O'Sullivan; Enda O'Neill, Al Bergain, Liam Walsh. Subs: Rian Boran for Alan Tbin (half-time); Conan Boran for Al Bergin (halfl-time)k; Sean Murphy for Bill Hennessy (48 minutes).
REFEREE: Ray Kelly.
