Aldi agree €10 million deal with with Irish artisan pizza makers to supply stores in Kildare and Nationwide

ALDI Ireland has agreed a new deal with Dublin-based pizza suppliers Sorrento Pizza, worth €10 million over the next four years.

The deal will see the company continue to supply all of ALDI’s 153 Irish stores with its sourdough and stonebaked pizza bases, which are produced in Ireland by Master Baker Giorgio Lisi using a family recipe that stretches back five generations.

The delicious pizza bases already have two famous fans - former Irish international footballer Ray Houghton and former Italian international Toto Schillaci, who helped ALDI launch the new contract with Sorrento Pizza.

The existing Sorrento Brand, which is ranked as the Number 1 pizza product in the Irish market by Kantar, will switch to Carlos Own Label and will be exclusively available in ALDI’s network of 153 – and growing – stores by the end of this week. The company is also introducing a new product to the market later in 2022: a four-pack of mini stonebaked pizza bases - in addition to the twin pack currently available.

The news follows ALDI’s announcement last month of new contracts with Broderick’s and Cookie Dó, worth a combined €8.5 million.

Announcing the new contract, John Curtin, ALDI Ireland Group Buying Director said, “Sorrento Pizza has been a popular addition to our range since 2020, with their high-quality, family-made pizza base products. We are delighted to invest €10m to further extend this very successful partnership, which will mean that the new Carlos brand will exclusively be available at ALDI stores in Ireland. At ALDI, we are committed to supporting our Irish producers so that our customers can enjoy the very best products Ireland has to offer and that our producers can continue to grow their business.”

Commenting on the announcement, Stephen Carr, co-owner at Sorrento Pizza said, “We’re delighted to sign this new €10 million deal with ALDI, which will mean ALDI customers can continue to enjoy our fantastic Sourdough and Stonebaked pizza bases. The new Carlos brand, exclusive to ALDI stores, will continue to showcase the best of Italian and Irish hand-stretched bases made using a recipe that has been in Master Baker Giorgio Lisi’s family for five generations and made right here in Ireland.”

ALDI is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. Currently working with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, ALDI spent €1BN with its Irish suppliers in 2021. The company has invested more than €5.5M in its Grow with ALDI supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in ALDI’s 153 stores.

Commenting on the current economic environment and the impact of inflation on consumers, Curtin said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we are very aware of what it means for our customers. At ALDI, we remain steadfast and more committed than ever to our value offering. ALDI’s commitment to further embedding and expanding that offering remains our key business priority.

“Part of that is working with our expanding and committed Irish supplier network to ensure we continue to supply the products that consumers want at the best prices.”