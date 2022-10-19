KILDARE: "Stay safe on roads" message as vehicles collide amid Weather Warnings

The scene of the collision on the M50 / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain.
On the M50 earlier, two lanes were blocked following a road traffic collision near Junction 5 (Finglas).
Traffic was heavy in both directions due to onlookers slowing down to view the incident.
Experts fallen leaves are adding to dangerous water-logged conditions created by heavy rainfall.
There are Yellow Rainfall warnings for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Monaghan with heavy rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours which will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
There is an Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow until midnight Wednesday where heavy rain with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding.
Localised flooding and some disruption is expected for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, and Tipperary.
Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.
The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings. Motorists;
For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie
