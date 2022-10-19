Kildare driver speeding at 161km/hr on motorway tests positive for cocaine

The driver was clocked travelling at 161km per hour from over 600 meters away by gardaí (Photo: Naas Roads Policing)
A driver was detected speeding at 161km per hour on the M4 in north Kildare recently.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in the 120km per hour speed zone at the time.
The motorists were stopped and the driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings are to follow.
