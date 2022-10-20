Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 20

The death has occurred of Eddie DOWDALL

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Glenn and Padraig, daughter Eadaoin, grandchildren Keelan, Noah, Grace, Fionn and Fiadh, daughters-in-law Fiona and Maria, son-in-law Dave, brothers Eugene and Seamus, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Heslin

Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin



Heslin, John (Sean), Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Connolly Gardens, Inchicore, Dublin 8, October 17th 2022, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Colin, daughter Shauna, sisters Pattie, Kathleen, Pauline, Rosaleen and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

John will be reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with evening prayers at 7:30pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday at approx. 1:30pm to arrive at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a Celebration of Life Service at 2:30pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Celebration of Life Service can be viewed live on Saturday at 2:30pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation which can be made by clicking on the following link : https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

House private on the morning of the funeral

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kelly

Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kilteel, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



KELLY, James (Jim), Carrick-On-Shannon, 18th October 2022, formerly Kilteel, Co. Kildare and Rockbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Jim passed with his beloved wife Maura (née O’Neill) lovingly by his side after a short illness. He is predeceased by his brother Joe (Vancouver) and sister May. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Breda, Kate and Frances and brother Fr. Fintan Kelly. Over his last few weeks, Jim has had all the love and support of his entire family around him. His children, Maria, Shay, Terry, Martin, Paul, Declan, Damien, Robert, Grace, and Olga supported by their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. Special mention to his son Damien who he cared for with love and devotion. He will be dearly missed by all.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Friday afternoon in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village from 4-6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ballyboden, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross arriving for 1pm. To view James’ Funeral Mass please click here.

If you would like to leave a private message of condolence, please click here or alternatively on the condolence section below.

Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Cheeverstown Hospital.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros, Templeogue, (01) 490 7601.

Sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and carers in St Patrick’s Community Hospital, North West Hospice, and Sligo University Hospital.

The death has occurred of John Lee

Celbridge, Kildare



John Lee (Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 18th. 2022. (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Barbara and dear father of Paul, John, Brian, Lorraine, Sandra and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (21st October) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning (22nd October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. John’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Patrick, Joseph MCDONNELL

Palmerstown, Dublin / Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at Connolly Memorial Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, brother Sean, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday (21st Oct) at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Patrick's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.