20 Oct 2022

PHOTOS: Stunning Kildare property goes under hammer for €4.5m guide price at K Club

20 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

A truly outstanding property in Kildare  is now up for sale for an absolutely jaw dropping price. With three residences, 218 acres of top quality lands and incredible facilities, Lumville Farm is on the market for €4.5 million. 

It was part of the famous Derrinstown Stud operation owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum. 

Al Maktoum was one of the most prominent and influential figures in international horseracing and breeding for more than four decades.  

The Sheikh also led Dubai to unification with the other 6 emirates to form the UAE.

Lumville is located in the home area of another flat racing legend, the late Pat Smullen.

 CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THIS AMAZING PROPERTY or seen below for more details

Brought to market by Coonan Property, the yards are described as being in pristine condition. Cut stone buildings accommodating the stables, manicured lawns and modern, quality livestock handling facilities. The main yard comprises forty-two loose boxes in impressive American style stable blocks.

The main residence extends to approx. 2,830 sq.ft. (263 sq.m.) and is a detached two-storey four-bedroom property surrounded by mature gardens. The farm also benefits from two further residences suitable for staff accommodation

It's for sale by public auction on Wednesday, 26th October at 3pm at The K-Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, in the following lots:

Lot 1 Managers residence, bungalow style residence and yard on approx. 167 acres (67.6 ha) - Excess €3,500,000

Lot 2 Residence and yard on approx. 51 acres (20.7 ha) - Excess €1,000,000

Lot 3 The entire on approx. 218 acres (88.3 ha) Excess €4,500,000

The agents say Lumville Farm, one of the prestigious Derrinstown Stud farms, has been designed and operated to a standard synonymous with care, quality and winning. 

