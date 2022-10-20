Search

20 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Kildare referee is jailed for sex offences with a teen

There is increasing concern over the future of Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A sports referee was jailed for a total of three years for engaging in sex offences against a male teenager.

Before Naas Circuit Court today was Robert Kennedy, 45, whose address was given as 124 Allenview Heights, Newbridge.

He was prosecuted under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges and these included possession of child pornography, use of information technology to facilitate sexual exploitation and meeting a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

At a previous court hearing Detective Garda Shane Donnelly said the injured party was aged between 15 and 17 years at the time and the offences were alleged to have taken place on dates between March 2018 and April 2019.

It was claimed that the defendant allegedly met the injured party on one occasion to have sexual intercourse and he had child pornography on an Apple iphone.

It was also alleged that the defendant gave or promised to give money to the injured party to purchase clothing or items he needed for sport.

Judge Gerard Griffin said there was a grave breach of trust because of the defendant’s  position as a referee. Judge Griffin also noted that the defendant sexually exploited his victim and had given him money.

Judge Griffin also noted that there was a moderate risk of reoffending.

He also said the court had regard for the fact that the defendant had no previous convictions, there was an early guilty plea in the case - and this was important because the victim did not engage with the prosecution.

He also noted that the defendant had been in the Defence Forces for twenty years.

He imposed a concurrent five year sentences with the final two years suspended subject to conditions including that the defendant engage with the probation service and attend appointment as well as subjecting himself to an assessment for a treatment programme.

He must avail of supports while in custody and cannot be in supervision of children.

He was also bound to the peace for five years.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media