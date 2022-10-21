Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 21

The death has occurred of Tommy Berney

Crophill, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Annie and Michael, sisters Shelia and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, brother and sisters Michael, Mag, Ann, Esther and Ber, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY TOMMY REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 2pm on Friday, concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.35am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Tommy's funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot

The death has occurred of Eddie DOWDALL

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Glenn and Padraig, daughter Eadaoin, grandchildren Keelan, Noah, Grace, Fionn and Fiadh, daughters-in-law Fiona and Maria, son-in-law Dave, brothers Eugene and Seamus, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry on Thursday and Friday from 5pm - 7pm with Rosary each evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. You can take part in Eddie's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Susan (Sue) Ellis (née Collins)

Hidden Heaven, Watergrange, Kildare Town, Kildare, R51 Y021



Formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town. Daughter of the late James and Alice Collins. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, daughters Chantelle, Kim and Amber, brothers Jimmy and Darren, sisters Deirdre and Lisa, sisters in law, brother in law, mother in law Kay, uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sue Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (Eircode R51 Y021) from 2pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday morning, to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Sue's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) GRENDON

Kill, Kildare / Springfield, Dublin



Grendon (Newtown Manor, Kill and formerly of Springfield, Tallaght and Keogh Square, Inchicore) – Oct 19, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital ICU, Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of Frances and dear father of Lynda, Audrey, Laura and Paul; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sister Jean, sons-in-law Paul, Damien and Matthew, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Andrew, Michelle, Aaron, Orlagh, Sinéad, Niamh, Charlie, Eva, Amelia and Mya, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Mark Herra

Ballyfermot, Dublin / Drimnagh, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Herra, Mark October 17, 2022 (Ballyfermot, formerly of Drimnagh and Kilcock) Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Deborah and loving dad to Catherine, Lorna and Stephen. Very sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law Darren and Anthony. Devoted granddad to Reuben, Riely, Kayden and Layla. Loving son of Patty and brother of Lorraine and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours, all his work colleagues from Smart Monitoring and his many friends especially close friend Betty.

May he Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

“Sadly, Missed but Never Forgotten, One in A Million”

“A Quite Gentle Giant"





Funeral Arrangements Later