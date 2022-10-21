Kildare florist shop gets green light for expansion

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A florist in Kilcock has been granted planning permission by Kildare County Council for a significant expansion.
Books and Gifts Florists on Church Street has been approved for the demolition of the existing extension roof and removal of the existing pressed metal covering to its rear yard.
Permission has been granted for a first floor rear extension over the existing extension to accommodate storage space.
Also in the designs is the construction of a new two storey rear extension.
The expansion on the ground floor will comprise a new toilet, new stairs and retail space.
In addition, there will be extra storage space on the first floor.
There will also be new skylights in the roof of the new extension.
