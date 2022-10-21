Kildare businesses 'are not taking up grants'

Cllr Ide Cussen
Grants are available for County Kildare business owners who carry out improvements to their shop fronts or commercial properties.
Kildare County Council operates a shopfront improvement scheme and an age friendly grant scheme.
A KCC meeting was told that these are in place to financially assist and support independent business owners to improve the appearance of their shop fronts or commercial properties.
According to the council there is a particular emphasis placed on works that enhance accessibility and/or add age friendly elements to the premises. Applications that incorporate either or both of these elements can qualify for a grant offer of up to 75% of eligible costs to a maximum of €5,000. The council has also indicated it is happy to work closely with County Kildare Access Network to ”further promote this aspect of the funding scheme so as to create even greater awareness of its availability.” It is anticipated that the shopfront scheme will reopen in early 2023 for applications.
Cllr Ide Cussen told a KCC meeting there is a lack of knowledge of the grant for accessibility improvements because “it’s not being taken up.”
