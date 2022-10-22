KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Impressive Naas home offers best of both worlds

CME are delighted to present this impressive home to market.

The Brambles is one of those properties that offers the best of both worlds in that it is a substantial stand alone property on a mature 0.6 acres yet is located just off the Bundle of Sticks roundabout within walking distance of Naas Town and a host of facilities.

From the moment the electric gates open before you at The Brambles it is very evident that this home has been much loved, meticulously maintained and regularly upgraded.

The site is generously planted with a mature beech and laurel boundary and with feature granite walls and planters and paved BBQ area to rear.

Inside the accommodation is spacious, bright and again superbly presented.

“We at CME would highly recommend that you make arrangements to view and we are certain that you will not be disappointed,” said the auctioneer.

This home extends to 250 sq.m/ 2690 sq.ft and was built in 1997. It is located in a private cul – de – sac location and has beautifully landscaped and generously planted grounds.

It also comes with an additional out office with power and water suitable for a number of uses.

It has electric gated access with an intercom and is fully alarmed.

The sitting room is a most impressive space with a triple aspect, open fire with hand painted fireplace, granite hearth and a large bay window.

This home has a charming country style kitchen with solid pine kitchen units, five ring electric hob, double oven,, Island unit and dresser unit. For further information call CME on 045-897711.