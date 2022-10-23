Search

23 Oct 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Fantastic Naas four bedroom home near schools

23 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Broadfield View is a much sought-after residential development of 70 detached two storey houses and bungalows on the Southern side of Naas close to Piper’s Hill School Complex and Killashee House Hotel Leisure Centre & Spa.

Number 33 is a fine detached four bedroom home built in 1998 but was extended and redecorated ten years ago.

The property is in good condition throughout containing 2,200 sq.ft. (c. 204.7 sq.m.) of generous family accommodation.

Overlooking a large green area, it comes with the benefit of gas fired central heating, PVC fascia/soffits, landscaped gardens, PVC double glazed windows, block garden shed, brick/dashed exterior, walls pumped with insulation and attic re-insulated.

Situated in a very accessible location, it is only a short walk from the Town Centre which offers an excellent array of restaurants, pubs, banks, post office, boutiques, schools and shops to include Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Boots, Argos, Powercity, Currys, B&Q, Harvey Norman, Currys and Woodies to name but a few.

On entering the house there is a entrance hall with oak floor and guest toilet; sitting room with display cabinets, marble fireplace with insert stove; family room with fireplace, gas fire and patio doors leading to rear garden; office with oak floor and built-in shelving and presses; kitchen/dining with Cherrywood shaker built-in ground and eye level presses, Rangemaster cooker, island unit, granite worktops with sunroom off and french doors to rear garden.

There is also a utility off the kitchen. Upstairs there are four bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, main bedroom en-suite and family bathroom.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €685,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

