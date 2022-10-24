Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 24

The death has occurred of Audrey Smyth

Celbridge, Kildare



Audrey Smyth (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 22nd 2022 (peacefully).

Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Banfield (Bannie).

Sadly missed by her loving sister Ruth, brother-in-law David, niece Louise and her husband Dave, grandnieces Charlotte and Isabel, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (25th October) from 7pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm.

Removal to Christ Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (26th October) arriving for Service at 12.00 Noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“In Heavenly Love Abiding”

The death has occurred of Anne BROCK (née O'Halloran)

Dublin / Kildare



BROCK (née O’Halloran) Dublin, October 21st, 2022. Anne, beloved wife of the late Joe Brock and mother of Terry, Ray, Joanne and Yvette. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Saibhe, Caleb, Faith, Zὄe, Dylan, and Rían, brothers John and Jim, sisters Eithne and Concepta, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday (Oct. 25th) in Corrigan & Sons Funeral Home, Lower Camden Street (D02 DF22) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Service at 2.15pm on Wednesday (Oct. 26th) in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donation if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Newbridge, Co. Kildare https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

Many thanks to the wonderful staff who took such beautiful care of Anne during her last days.

The death has occurred of Annie Hynes (née McGearty)

Station Road, Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Annie, predeceased by her son Thomas, brothers; Tommy, and Eoinie, sisters; May, and Ellie. Deeply regretted by her devoted and loving husband Tommy, daughter Annette, sons; David and Jude, daughter-in-law Noelle, Davids partner Yvonne, Annettes partner Billy, brothers; Michael, and Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Mary, and Joan, grandchildren; Jackie, Shane, Caoimhe, Emma, Conor, Adam, and Tommy, nieces, nephews, son-in-law Liam, relatives, and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Coca's Church Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery Kilcock.

Annie's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

You can leave a personal message for Annie’s family ­­in the condolences’ section below.

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eugene O'Neill

Athy, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



O'Neill, Eugene, Athy and late of Ladychapel, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, October 23rd 2022, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Thomas and Ann, sister Theresa and brothers Noel and John. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving brothers Kevin, Gerry and Aidan, sisters Ann and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter Roisín, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Eugene will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (W23 V99E) on Monday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at approx. 11am to arrive at Ladychapel Church, Maynooth, for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made, in memory of Eugene, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice & Home Care Services by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/campaigns/support-friends-of-st-brigids-hospice/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Enda BERMINGHAM

Kilcullen, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin / Monasteraden, Sligo



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely fought.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Celia, son David, daughters Elaine and Sandra, grandson and best pal Shane--Enda, son-in-law Keith, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends in Sligo and Dublin.

"May Enda Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements to follow.





Funeral Arrangements Later