Burst watermain in South Kildare

Kildare County Council has said that repairs to a burst watermain at Nurney GAA are underway.
Supply from Martins Kildoon to Walterstown Cross will be disrupted until 4pm
Outer areas will experience low pressure including Nurney, Oghill and Duneaney and the surrounding area during the repairs.
