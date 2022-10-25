Search

25 Oct 2022

‘Romeo and Juliet’ law to be used as defence in alleged Kildare rape case

IN-CAMERA

'Romeo and Juliet' law to be used as defence in alleged Kildare rape case

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

25 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

A young woman accused an ex-boyfriend of rape and sexual assault, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 20.

The woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend raped her on five different occasions and also sexually assaulted her on a number of dates in 2019.

It was heard that both parties were teenagers when the incidents occurred.

After serving a book of evidence on the accused, gardaí added that some of the alleged incidents happened when the man and woman were a couple, and some happened after they had broken up.

DEFENCE

The man’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, said that his client was going to pursue the 'Romeo and Juliet' law as a defence.

When Judge Desmond Zaidan asked what he meant by this, Mr Kennelly said that it referred to Section 17, subsection 3 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, 2017, which reads: "Consent on the part of the child provides no defence except in one set of circumstances.

"If the child is aged between 15 and 17 years and actually consents to the sexual act, the accused has a defence if (a) he is younger or less than two years older than the child; (b) was not, at the time of the alleged offence, a person in authority over the child; and (c) was not, at that time, in a relationship with the child that was intimidatory or exploitative of the child."

Judge Zaidan sent the man forward for a trial by jury at the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

He granted bail for the man until the case returns for the trial.

The parties cannot be identified due to legal reasons.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media