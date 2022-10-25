Kildare GAA: McCormack stars as Clane get the better of Raheens in a cracker

Whitewater shopping centre U23 'A' Football, Round 2

Clane 3-9

Raheens 0-12

Clane defeated Raheens in the U23 'A' Football Championship at Tom Lawler Park on Saturday evening in a fine game of football watched by a decent attendance.

It was Clane's second win from two while Raheens defeated Sarsfields in their opening round game.

The home side got off to the brighter start dominating early on with Jack Taaffe and Dara Crowley on top in the middle and they opened up a quick three point lead before the visitors hit back, initially with a point but soon followed by a fine goal from

Alan Fanning who got inside his marker before blasting to the top corner of the net.

Keeper David MacPartlin (free) and Gavin Thompson regained the lead for Raheens but Sam McCormack tied it up mid-way through.

The impressive Mikey McGovern, and Gavin Thompson had Raheens back in front by the break 0-7 to 1-2.

Clane who had six wides in that opening half, added two more on the resumption before half-time substitute Cormac Vizzard set-up Sam McCormack and the full forward, impressive throughout, found the net to regain the lead.

By the 40 minute the sides were level once again before Tom Cribbin's side opened a three point gap and while Gavin Thompson reduced it by one, Clane kicked on again with points from Sam McCormack and Alan Fanning to lead 209 to 0-10 on 60 minutes

Two Mikey McGovern points late on were replied to late on, Sam McCormack capping a real man-of-the-match display with his side's third goal as the final whistle arrived: Clane 3-9 Raheens 0-12.

Scorers

Clane, Sam McCormack 2-5 (3 frees), Adam Fanning 1-1, Jake Burke 0-1, Sam Reilly 0-1, Eoin Walsh 0-1.

Teams

Raheens, Mikey McGovern 0-6 (2 frees, mark), Gavin Thompson 0-4 (2 frees), Jack Taaffe 0-1, David MacPartlin 0-1 (free).

CLANE: Cian Burke; Harry O'Neill, John Lynch, Conor Walsh; Jake burke, Daniel Reilly, Hugh Prendergast; Cian Shanahan, Sean Cullen; Keelan O'Connell, Sam Reilly, Eoin Walsh; Oisin Tighe, Sam McCormack, Alan Fanning. Subs: Cormac Vizzard for Keelan O'Connell (half-time); Eoin Touhig for John Lynch (52 minute); Shane O'Connor for Alan Fanning (52 minutes).

RAHEENS: David MacPartlin; Alan Waters, Jack Hamill, Cathal O'Toole; Aidan Dunlea, Fionn Tully, Paul Waters; Jack Taaffe, Dara Crowley; Adam Malone, Sean McLoughlin, Fionn McCarthy; Gavin Thompson, Mikey McGovern, Niall Dolan. Subs: Conor Kelly for Alan Waters (35 minutes); Conor Murphy for Sean McLoughlin; Luke O'Donovan for Adam Malone; Oisin Keogh for Aidan Dunlea.



REFEREE: PJ Cummins.