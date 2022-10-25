Search

25 Oct 2022

Multinational company carries out clean-up in Kildare

Twelve SAP workers turned up for the clean-up event.

Ciarán Mather

25 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A multinational software company took part in a litter clean-up on the Curragh.

The event, which was part of a ‘green initiative’ by SAP, took place on Thursday, October 13, between 10am and 1pm.

It is co-ordinated through Kildare County Council and involved 12 volunteers.

There was a corresponding coastal cleanup event in Renville, Galway at the same time.

One worker, Amanda Jane Murphy, said: "Kildare County Council were very supportive and delighted to hear of our efforts.

"Many locals stopped to chat and were impressed to hear that employees from SAP were giving up their time for this worthy cause."

She said that SAP has a very active Green Team, whose main focus is on environmental issues.

Ms Murphy continued: "Our volunteers were surprised to see electrical items dumped, when WEEE recycling facilities are free and widely available. Other items included car parts and lots of plastic & glass bottles.

"Over 20 bags of litter was collected, so it was a really worthwhile event," she concluded.

Another worker named Liliane Seifert: "I absolutely loved the clean up because it gave me a sense of purpose and doing something useful."

A third worker, Niamh Linnane, said: "It was a really rewarding experience, we spent the morning enjoying the peace and nature of the Curragh whilst also being able to give back to the community and the environment."

SAP has been in Ireland for over 25 years, and has over 2,000 employees across Dublin and Galway.

