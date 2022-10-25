Newbridge Drama Group perform Calendar Girls at Riverbank next month

L-R: Jessie (Ester Crilly), Cora (Siobhán Hurley), Chris (Karen Anderson), Annie (Jen Nolan), Ruth (Jenny Adamson), Celia (Celia Moran)
Photos: Kieran Galvin
Calendar Girls, written by Tim Firth will be performed in the Riverbank Arts Centre by Newbridge Drama Group on November 16 to19. It’s directed by Carol Duffy.
The cast includes: Jessie (Ester Crilly), Cora (Siobhán Hurley), Chris (Karen Anderson), Annie (Jen Nolan), Ruth (Jenny Adamson), Celia (Celia Moran) and Lawrence (Liam Gaffney).
With heartache can come good. When Annie loses her husband to leukemia, she and her best friend Chris, decide to raise money for the hospital by making a calendar...in the nude!
The biggest challenge? Convincing their friends to drop everything for a good cause.
Based on a true story of 11 Women’s Institute members, Calendar Girls is about letting go, accepting love, and giving yourself permission to enjoy life.
For tickets, see: www.riverbank.ie or Box Office 045 448327.
