WIN FREE TICKETS to The Greenfield Festival in Athy this weekend

The Greenfields Festival is a new three-day music festival taking place this October Bank Holiday weekend in Athy.
Friday 28th October is all about the DJs with one of Ireland's top DJ’s headlining with Jenny Greene.
Saturday 29th sees the temp change to Folk and Pop with Ceol, The Tumbling Paddies and Electric Dreams taking to the stage.
Sunday 30th is all about Irish and Ballad music with Dan McCabe headlining and supported by Gary Og, Kevin Morrin and Band, Meadhbh Walsh Music and The Auld Brigade.
