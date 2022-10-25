Dangerous driver from Newbridge collided with father and his daughter in west Kildare

A father and his daughter were both injured when a driver crashed into their car, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 20.

It was heard that John O’ Brien, with an address listed as 667 Ballymany in Newbridge, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving which resulted in the collision, which also resulted in him being injured.

The 20-year-old’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the collision, which occurred in Kilmeague on September 11, 2020, was 'an accident.'

Gardaí claimed that Mr O’ Brien went down the wrong side of the road at speed, lost control over his car and hit the vehicle of the father and his daughter.

It was heard that the father shattered his ankle, which required surgery, while his daughter broke both her wrists and one ankle, fractured some of her ribs, and sustained stretching to her pelvis.

Gardaí said that Mr O’ Brien was an unaccompanied learner driver and had no L-plate displayed.

They also said that the two front-tyres of his car were bald.

Although Mr Kennelly pointed out that none of the gardaí present in court viewed the crash and as such could not comment on the speed his client was going at, Judge Zaidan said that it was clear from photographs handed to him that the damages caused to both cars was the result of speed.

"It is a miracle that no one was killed," he added.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said that the court 'must apply common sense' and was satisfied that the crash came about due to 'the negligence' of Mr O’ Brien.

He also pointed out that Mr O’ Brien presented no apology or remorse over his actions, and cited the seriousness of the injuries caused to the father and his daughter.

The judge sentenced Mr O’ Brien to si x months in prison and also imposed a four-year disqualification.

He added that he was surprised that Mr O’ Brien was charged with dangerous driving, instead of being charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.