Kildare GAA: Naas CBS progress in post-primary Senior Football first round with comfortable win

Naas CBS progress in post-primary Senior Football first round with comfortable win
Leinster Post-Primary Senior Football ‘A’ Rd 1
Naas CBS 4-20
Scoil Aodhain 0-2
Naas CBS progressed to the next round of Post-Primary Senior Football 'A' championship with a dominant win over Scoil Aodhain in Whitehall this afternoon.
There was starring roles from Ryan Sinkey and Kill's young star Carl Lennox in what was a comfortable win for the Kildare school. The eventual winners were 2-2 to no sore up inside five minutes and the writing was already on the wall for the home team who struggled to compete at any stage of this game.
Scorers
Naas CBS, Ryan Sinkey 1-7 (0-1 frees) Carl Lennox 2-2 (0-1 frees), Stephen Kelly 1-2, Callum Barrett 0-3, Fionn McCarthy 0-2, Cian O'Reilly 0-2 (0-1 frees), Eoin Lawlor 0-1, Daire Gilmartin 0-1.
Scoil Aodhain, Cian Ashmore 0-2 (0-2 frees).
Teams
NAAS CBS: Fintan Quinn; Niall Cramer, Charlie Murphy, Evan O'Brian; Daniel Hamill, Brian Hoctor, Eoin Lawlor; Austin Brennan, Cian O'Reilly; Fionn McCarthy, Carl Lennox, Daire Gilmartin; Stephen Kelly, Callum Barrett, Ryan Sinkey.
SCOIL AODHAIN: Luke Heffernan; Jamie Browne, David Fanning, Darragh McGowran; Sean Boyne, Sleidas Sabaliauskas, Adrian Neville; Jamie Raftery, Cormac Hughes; Ben O'Reilly, Paul Daly, Cian O'Hare; Jack Moore, Ciaran Quinlan, Cian Ashmore.
Subs: Kyle Ellis on for Jamie Browne (24 minutes).
Referee: Jason O’Buachalla
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.