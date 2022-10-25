Search

25 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Naas CBS progress in post-primary Senior Football first round with comfortable win

Kildare GAA: Naas CBS progress in post-primary Senior Football first round with comfortable win

Naas CBS progress in post-primary Senior Football first round with comfortable win

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

25 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Leinster Post-Primary Senior Football ‘A’ Rd 1

Naas CBS 4-20

Scoil Aodhain 0-2


Naas CBS progressed to the next round of Post-Primary Senior Football 'A' championship with a dominant win over Scoil Aodhain in Whitehall this afternoon.

There was starring roles from Ryan Sinkey and Kill's young star Carl Lennox in what was a comfortable win for the Kildare school. The eventual winners were 2-2 to no sore up inside five minutes and the writing was already on the wall for the home team who struggled to compete at any stage of this game.

Scorers

Naas CBS, Ryan Sinkey 1-7 (0-1 frees) Carl Lennox 2-2 (0-1 frees), Stephen Kelly 1-2, Callum Barrett 0-3, Fionn McCarthy 0-2, Cian O'Reilly 0-2 (0-1 frees), Eoin Lawlor 0-1, Daire Gilmartin 0-1. 

Scoil Aodhain, Cian Ashmore 0-2 (0-2 frees).

Teams

NAAS CBS: Fintan Quinn; Niall Cramer, Charlie Murphy, Evan O'Brian; Daniel Hamill, Brian Hoctor, Eoin Lawlor; Austin Brennan, Cian O'Reilly; Fionn McCarthy, Carl Lennox, Daire Gilmartin; Stephen Kelly, Callum Barrett, Ryan Sinkey.

SCOIL AODHAIN: Luke Heffernan; Jamie Browne, David Fanning, Darragh McGowran; Sean Boyne, Sleidas Sabaliauskas, Adrian Neville; Jamie Raftery, Cormac Hughes; Ben O'Reilly, Paul Daly, Cian O'Hare; Jack Moore, Ciaran Quinlan, Cian Ashmore.

Subs: Kyle Ellis on for Jamie Browne (24 minutes).

Referee: Jason O’Buachalla

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media