PLANNING BRIEF: New pitch sought by GAA club in Kildare

File Pic
A GAA club is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) to construct a new playing pitch.
Documents lodged with KCC show that Celbridge GAA Club are seeking consent for the construction of a new playing pitch with eight lighting masts and two ball catch nets on its grounds at Hazelhatch Road, Celbridge.
Permission is also being sought for a new 2.4 meter high perimeter fence at the boundary, with the river to the east of the site.
The date received is listed as October 18 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as November 21 and December 12 respectively.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.