PHOTOS: Locals bewitched by stunning Halloween creations in Kildare town

The witches on display in Kildare town (Photos: Together Kildare Will Be Better/Facebook)
A talented street artist has created seven-foot-tall Halloween witches for Kildare town.
Maddenstown resident Pat Munnelly (54) fashions the imaginative and highly original sculptures out of everyday recyclable materials.
He credits his mother Betty for his creative talent as she was a dressmaker.
Pat also creates and sells Christmas wreaths, bird boxes and picture frames.
