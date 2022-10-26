Kildare GAA: Kilcullen come up short against Meath champions Skyrne

Leinster Ladies Club Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final

Skyrne 4-14

Kilcullen 3-10

Kilcullen's involvement in the Leinster Ladies Intermediate football championship ended at the quarter final stage after they went down by seven points to Meath champions Skyrne.

On a splendid afternoon for football following an early morning deluge there were to be no excuses on the excellent Kilcullen pitch. The opening exchanges saw the visitors create three scoring opportunities but it was Caoimhe Egan who got the opening score for the Rags after Nanci Murphy put her clear and she made no mistake.

The lead was short lived and before the eight minute Kilcullen found themselves seven points behind. Some excellent forward play and quick movement of the ball saw Ellie Murphy and the excellent Ciara Smyth hit early goals.

Smyth and midfielder Catriona Keogan also hitting points to leave it 2-2 to 0-1 and Kilcullen had a battle on their hands. They responded immediately and it was Nanci Murphy who was instrumental in the next two scores, setting up Sophie Ngai for a goal Jayne Peacock for a point. The game was end to end and Skyrne hit back with three points, Ellie Murphy pointed a free before Fiona O'Rourke and Roisin McManus stretched the lead to six at the end of the first quarter.

With Hannah Breen and Sally Murphy getting on top around the middle Kilcullen created two great goal chances but Rachel Whelan in the Skyrne goal made vital saves from Edwina Birchall and Caoimhe Egan to ensure the Royal ladies kept their noses in front.

Kilcullen hit three late points through Edwina Birchall, Sydney Sheridan and Nanci Murphy to leave it 1-7 to 2-6 at the break and ensure Kilcullen they were still in contention.

The opening minutes of that second half saw Skyrne hit 1-2 inside three minutes to move seven ahead again.

An uphill battle now for the Rags but a Sophie Ngai free and a Sydney Sheridan goal on 40 reduced the gap back to four.

Just when you sensed a comeback Skyrne lead by Ciara Smyth hit four in a row to open an eight point gap and this was to prove insurmountable for the Kildare ladies.

Ciara Smyth brought her tally to 2-6 with Skyrne's fourth goal after 53 and despite a brilliant individual goal from Jayne Peacock it was to little to late as Skyrne ran out 4-14 to 3-10 winners.

The Skyrne outfit are back to back Junior and Intermediate title winners and former Meath Senior manger Mick O Dowd's are a serious outfit.

There full forward line hit 4-9 and they will take beating in this competition.

Kilcullen will be disappointed but on reflection this young team just came up against better opposition on the day and their fight to the end must be commended.After a division one league title and a Kildare Intermediate crown in 2022 next year will be eagerly anticipated.

KILCULLEN: Roisin Browne,Ellen Coleman, Hannah Crowley,Siobhra Ni Beachain,Olivia Monaghan, Molly O Loughlin,Molly Aspell, Hannah Breen 0-1, Sally Murphy 0-1, Edwina Birchall 0-1,Sophie Ngai 1-2 (1 free),Caoimhe Egan 0-1,Jane Peacock 1-2 (1 free),Sydney Sheridan 1-1, Nanci Murphy 0-1. Subs: Ava Cronin for Hannah Crowley 43; Ellie O Toole for Ellen Coleman 45; Ruth Birchall for Sydney Sheridan 45; Roisin Cahill for Caoimhe Egan 53.

SKYRNE: Rachel Whelan, Ciara Crowley, Steffi Finnegan,Alan Cooney,Nicola O Reilly,Lisa Browne,Niamh O Brien, Catriona Keogan 0-3,Elizabeth Morland, Samantha Clarke, Amy O'Dowd 0-1,Fiona O Rourke 0-1,Ellie Murphy 1-1(1 free), Ciara Smyth 2-6,Roisin McManus 1-2. Subs: Laura Mangan for Amy O'Dowd 25-30; Niamh Cowley for Alana Cooney 45.

REFEREE: Jonathon Murphy Carlow.