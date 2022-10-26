KILDARE: Gardaí investigating damage to Naas Library

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at Naas Library.
The incident happened on Friday, October 21 last between 4.30am and 5am.
A gazebo at the rear of the premises was damaged.
Gardaí would like to speak to a young man aged in his late teens or early 20 and of stocky build who was seen in the area at the time.
