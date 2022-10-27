KILDARE: Collision between car and cyclist in Athy town

Gardaí in Athy have appealed for information after a car collided with a cyclist in Athy on Sunday evening.

The incident happened on Leinster Street in the town at 7.30pm.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist that occurred at approximately 7:30pm on Sunday, October 23 at Leinster Street, Athy,

"The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries to persons was reported.

"The road was closed with local diversions in place.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7pm and 7:40pm on Sunday, 23rd October, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."