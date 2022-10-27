Search

27 Oct 2022

Kildare: "Sent images of his private parts to teen girls'

Kildare: "Sent images of his private parts to teen girls'

A man allegedly who sent images of his private parts to two teenage girls, has appeared before a Naas District Court.

A previous court hearing was told that both videos and images were sent to the girls, who were aged 16.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in County Kildare between June 1, 2020 and June 28, 2020.

The defendant is being prosecuted for sending sexually explicit material.

Garda Jacinta O’Connor gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the defendant.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the defendant being sent for trial to Naas Circuit Court.

He said it will be alleged that the  was in front of a mirror and a message which bore the words “wank videos later in shower.” He added he was stroking his erect penis.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must inform the prosecuting authorities in advance of any trial.

It was further alleged that the defendant sent messages and missed calls via Facebook to two other females on dates in 2022.

He was remanded on continuing bail on these allegations to November 9.

