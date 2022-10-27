Search

27 Oct 2022

Kildare hotel owner and manager fined for Covid-19 regulation breach

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

27 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A hotel proprietor has been fined for breaching a Covid-19 regulation.

Michael Leonard, 48, whose address was given as Aldesyde House, Dublin Road, Naas, was prosecuted for breaching Section 31A of the Health Act which provides for regulations to combat the spread of infectious disease.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told Naas District Court the defendant was on duty at the Court Hotel adjacent to Naas Courthouse on December 5, 2020, when he allowed the premises to be used in breach of the regulation and also said there was a failure to ensure that members of the public were not permitted there.

On hearing that the defendant was not present, Judge Zaidan commented “he’s only next door. I give the licence to open the night club.”

Judge Zaidan added the defendant was lucky that €500 was the maximum fine, which he imposed. The judge said he would have imposed a €5,000 fine if this was the maximum.

Rodney Gayner, 54, whose address was given as 164A Cherrywood Park, Clondalkin, and who was described as a manager was fined €500 for a similar offence. 

