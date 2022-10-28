Kildare man charged with assault at Electric Picnic: Court hears alleged victim will need "brain scan every year for the rest of his life"

A man who was assaulted at Electric Picnic will require a brain scan every year for the rest of his life, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.

Brandon Brennan, 19, of 11 Ardrew Meadows, Athy, Kildare appeared in court charged with assault causing harm at Cosby Hall, Stradbally on September 2 last.

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby told Judge Andrew Cody that he may want to consider jurisdiction given the nature of the alleged assault.

He said the defendant is alleged to have assaulted a man at the Electric Picnic on September 2 at 11.50pm. The injured party suffered “nine fractured bones” in his head and will require a “brain scan every year for the rest of his life,” said Sgt Kirby.

Judge Andrew Cody asked if there was any medical evidence in court to support the injuries.

Sgt Kirby said there were “no medical reports yet” and he was relying on a statement from the injured party. Sgt Kirby said there may yet be more serious charges in relation to the case.

Judge Cody said any of the injuries outlined in court are confirmed he would not be in a position to deal with the matter in the District Court. “I am going to refuse jurisdiction,” he said.

Sgt Kirby said the Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet directed on the case. He said the investigating Detective Garda “said there may be more serious charges” in relation to the matter. “It is a complex file,” he told Judge Cody.

Solicitor Philip Meagher applied for legal aid for the defendant. He said his client was in receipt of €117 a week in social welfare.

Judge Cody granted legal aid and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear again before Portlaoise District Court on December 15 for directions from the DPP.