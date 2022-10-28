Luke Grogan
A missing Kildare man has been found safe and well, gardaí said.
Gardaí had yesterday issued a public appeal to trace the whereabouts of 22-year-old Luke Grogan, who was missing from Leixlip, since Thursday morning.
However a Garda statement said today: "Luke Grogan has been found safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter."
