KILDARE: Curragh Plains online survey deadline extended to November 16

The Curragh Plains / PHOTO: Aishling Conway
The Curragh Plains online survey deadline has been extended.
The second public consultation process for the Curragh Plains, which has bee is open since October 12, will now continue until 16 November, 2022.
Members of the public are also invited to a public consultation drop-in event, which will run from 4pm to 8pm, on Wednesday, October 19, at Curragh Racecourse.
Further information about the survey can be viewed here.
