29 Oct 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Ideal four-bed family home in heart of Newbridge

Top class: Moorefield Park is a mature residential development in a very central location

29 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Moorefield Park is a mature residential development of mainly semi-detached homes situated in a very central location in Newbridge behind Tescos, Woodies and adjacent to Dunnes Stores.

No 258 is a ideal family home situated in a quiet neighbourhood in a cul-de-sac of 12 houses overlooking a large green area. The house contains c. 1,573 sq.ft. (146 sq.m.) of accommodation with PVC double glazed windows, tarmacadam and gravel forecourt, cream fitted kitchen, PVC fascia/soffits and oil fired central heating.

The property is only a short walk from the town centre with the benefit of pubs, restaurants, banks, post office, schools, churches and superb shopping to include Tescos, Dunnes Stores, Woodies, Penneys, TK Maxx, Lidl, Aldi, Newbridge Silverware and the Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

Commuters have an excellent road and rail infrastructure with the M7 Motorway at Junction 10 or 12, bus route available from the Main Street and a regular commuter rail service from Town direct to the City Centre either Grand Canal Dock or Heuston Station.

Accommodation comprises: porch leading to entrance hall with guest w.c., sitting room, living room/dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, four bedrooms and shower room. This is an ideal family home close to all the amenities which is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €330,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

