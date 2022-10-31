ALERT: Status Yellow rain warning for County Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
The weather for Kildare, as well as many other counties across the country, will be (rather fittingly) gloomy for Halloween 2022.
Met Éireann has announced a Status Yellow rain warning for Ireland, including Kildare, which will be in effect until 12am, Tuesday, November 1.
The organisation said that the rainfall will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
In addition, Met Éireann also announced a Status Orange rain warning for counties Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.
Word of advice: Shield the milseán!
