Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 1

The death has occurred of Gráinne BYRNE

Celbridge, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin



BYRNE (Tearmann Mhuire, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newcastle, Co. Dublin) October 30th. 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her sister, carers and dear friends at Tearmann Mhuire. Gráinne, beloved daughter of the late Margaret and John Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving sister Davina, brother-in-law Gary, cherished nephews Dylan, Tadhg and Conor, her treasured and devoted friend Susan Keegan, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be updated on Tuesday morning (1st November)





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Liam, (William) Masterson

Celbridge, Kildare / Donaghmede, Dublin



Masterson, (William), Liam, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare formerly Donaghmede, Dublin), 29th October 2022, peacefully in the care of the staff of Connolly hospital, beloved husband to the late Marie and Carol, he is survived by his sons Andrew Mark and Alan and daughter Deirdre, daughters-in-law Edel, Sharon and Karen, son-in-law Mick, grandfather to Adam, Keith, Gemma and Alannah, Jane Danielle, Mickey, Kellie Amy, David, Oliver, Caolan, and William, great-grandson Alex, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Liam will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Wednesday 2nd November, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 3rd November 2022, at St Benedict's Church, Grange Park at 10.00am this can be viewed via the following link https://stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie/live-stm/ Followed by cremation in Dardistown at 12 noon this can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

The death has occurred of Thomas Patrick (T.P) Plewman

Ballytore, Kildare



Beloved husband of Karen, dearly loved father of Daniel, Paul and Louise, grandfather (Peets) of Alessandra, Isa, Harry, Penny, Simone, Sebastian and Felicity. Will be very sadly missed by all his family, including Abby, Zollie, Christian, Simon and Ken and a wide circle of friends.

Burial Private. Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 2.30 p.m. in The Church of the Holy Saviour, Narraghmore, Co. Kildare, R14 NF77. Garden flowers only, please.

T.P was so loved by all. May he rest in Peace.

'a roguish innings'

The death has occurred of Ray Ryan

Brewel Cottage, Brewel, Dunlavin, Wicklow / Kildare



RYAN, Ray, Brewel Hill, Kilgowan, Co.Kildare. 30th October 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, brother Niall, children, David, Sinéad, Diarmuid and grandchildren Ben Óg (deceased), Darragh and Aoife. Ray will also be fondly remembered by his supportive neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his house, Brewel Cottage (W91 XE40), Kilgowan, Co Kildare, on Tuesday 1st November 2022 between 6pm and 9pm. Arriving at St. Joseph's graveyard (W91F407), Gormanstown Church, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare at 2.30pm on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 for burial.

Ray loved the simplicity of wild flowers.

The death has occurred of Margaret Timmons (née Robotham)

Ballytore, Kildare



Margaret Timmons (née Robotham), Ballytore, Athy, Co Kildare. Who died on October 31st 2022 in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's ward St Vincent's hospital Athy. Beloved wife of the late Paschal, deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean and Paschal, daughters Mary, Patricia and Paula, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Veronica and Kathleen, sons in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Adrienne BYRNE

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



BYRNE Adrienne (College Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 28th October 2022 suddenly and peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her dad Eric and brother Ger. Sadly missed by her loving mother Cora, sister Catherine, brothers Eric, Noel, Raymond and Declan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandnephew, extended family, relatives and friends.





May Adrienne Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later