Kildare Fire Service firefighter retires after nearly two decades

Declan Kenny (centre) with colleagues
Firefighter Declan Kenny of Leixlip Fire Brigade retired after nearly two decades of service.
A presentation was made to Declan by Chief Fire Officer Celina Barrett to mark the occasion.
Declan joined Kildare Fire Service in November 2006 and served his town and county for almost 16 years.
Kildare Fire Service said: "Declan's experience and dedication will be a big loss to his colleagues in Leixlip Fire Station and beyond.
"We would like to thank Declan for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.