WATCH: Irish trainer brings €850 hero horse into local pub for pint of Guinness

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon brought US Grand National hero Hewick into a Bagenalstown pub upon his arrival home on Monday after their success abroad.
Hanlon treated Hewick to a pint of Guinness while they were in The Pint Depot which had the locals in laughter and some managed to capture the moment on camera.
