03 Nov 2022

Kildare author writes new book on St Brigid

03 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

A miserly king is no match for a smart young woman especially in this lively retelling of the beloved Irish legend of Brigid and her miraculous cloak.

Award-winning Kildare poet and songwriter Catherine Ann Cullen’s words are brought to life in glowing illustrations by Katya Swan. Read the story and learn to sing The Song of Brigid’s Cloak!


Just because we all know the story of St. Brigid doesn’t mean that we don’t like to hear it, or better
yet tell it to our children and grandchildren. Just in time for the Christmas market, Beehive Books have published a full colour beautifully illustrated book that will delight younger readers. Aimed at children aged 5+ it includes the words and music to, The Song of Brigid’s Cloak, lyrics by Catherine Ann Cullen. Sure to be a very popular gift this year.

Catherine Ann Cullen was the inaugural Poetry Ireland poet in residence. She is author of three poetry collections and three children’s books in verse, including All Better: Poems on Illness and Recovery (Little Island, 2019), which was reimagined from Latvian. Her first book, The Magical, Mystical, Marvelous Coat (Little Brown, 2001) won a Gold Award for Poetry and Folklore from the American Parenting Products Association.

Katya Swan is an illustrator living in Ireland. She has illustrated several picture books, including, Bea’s Rumble Jungle, Bea’s Ocean Commotion, Frankie Pants and Mr. Fox, and Monster Mom.

