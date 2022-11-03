Search

03 Nov 2022

BREAKING: Plan to house 300 asylum seekers at a former Kildare sports venue

BREAKING: Plan to house 300 asylum seekers at a former Kildare sports venue

Kill

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

03 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A storm is brewing over a plan to provide accommodation for 300 asylum seekers at a former sports venue in County Kildare.

It’s understood that the government wants to turn the former Kill equestrian centre into an accommodation base for asylum seekers coming to Ireland.

The plan has aroused protests from local residents and politicians  who say the location of the centre, on a country road about a mile from Kill, makes it totally unsuitable.

It is also understood that Kildare County Council has told the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth that it has concerns about how effective the site can be.

“They have to be placed in locations  that are suitable - not in the middle of the countryside,” said local councillor and Kildare County Council chairman Fintan Brett.

KCC chairman Fintan Brett

And he  pointed out that KCC has already put forward venues as possible accommodation centres, including the former Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge.

It’s understood that the equestrian centre has not been used for that purpose in over a decade and it has been the subject of at least two planning permission applications since then.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media