LATEST: The driver of this vehicle to face court proceedings

The vehicle at the scene
Gardaí seized this vehicle due to its dangerously unsecured load.
Officers from the Swords Community Policing Unit intercepted the driver in the Rivermeade area of Swords.
The waste material was disposed of and the driver will face court proceedings.
