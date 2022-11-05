Search

05 Nov 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Ideal Newbridge four bed family home in great location

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Ideal Newbridge four bed family home in great location

05 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Carlee Cottage is situated in an excellent sought after location on the Green Road, Newbridge only a short walk from the town centre and Curragh Plains.

The property is a 4 bedroom semi-detached home extending to 1,558 sq.ft. (144 sq.m.) of spacious accommodation with the benefit of dual oil fired/solid fuel central heating, PVC double and triple glazed windows, two solid fuel stoves, oak fitted kitchen, oil fired Stanley cooker, PVC fascia/soffits and sunroom extension.

Approached through a recessed entrance to a tarmacadam drive which proceeds to the rear of the house this fine home stands on 1/3 acre with lawns to front and rear paved patio area with stone walls, three Barna sheds, flower beds, outside lighting, dog run, all enclosed by trees and hedges.

On entering the house you have a porch leading to a hallway; sitting room off with cast iron fireplace and solid fuel stove; living room/bedroom four, shower room, sunroom; kitchen with oak fitted presses and Stanley oil fired cooker, utility room, back hall, three further bedrooms and shower room.

Upstairs

Upstairs there is an attic room along with a shower room and hot press.

This is an ideal family home in an excellent central location within easy access of all the amenities benefiting from a superb transportation network with the M7 Motorway access at Junction 12 Ballymany, bus route available from the Green Road and a regular commuter rail service to the City Centre either Grand Canal Dock or Heuston Station.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €425,000, who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media