Kildare GAA: Straffan crash out to Clonmore

Paul Drewitt, Straffan manager
Straffan's run in the AIB Leinster JFC came to an abrupt end at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow, this afternoone, losing out to Clonmore of Carlow on a final score line of Clonmore 3-4 to 0-8.
Straffan led at the brek 0-6 to 1-2 and early in the second half stretched that lead to three, 0-8 to 1-2 (44 minutes).
However it was the home side who finished the stronger with goals from Eoin Connolly and Jake lHickey to book their place in the semi-final.
Scorers: Straffan, Rauiri Power 0-3, John Treacy 0-2, Austin Allen 0-2 (free), Rob Kelly 0-1,
Clonmore, Con Murphy 1-0, Jake Hickey 1-0, eoin Connolly 1-0, Shane McGrath 0-2 (free), Enda McGrath 0-1, Luke Cnnolly 0-1.
STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Nathan O'Brien Niall Devane, Lee donoghue; Ed Neenan, Cian Gaynor, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey; Ruairí Power, Rob Kelly, Liam O'Donovan; Aaron Kiernan, Austin Allen, Andy O'Neill. Subs: Dec Reilly for Rob Kelly (blood sub 36-38 minutes); Dec Reilly for Lee donoghue (52 minutes); Paul Donovan for Aaron Kiernan (55 minutes).
CLONMORE: Colm McGrath; James Whelan, Anthony Kealy McDonald, Paddy Gahan; Shane Murphy., Matt Cullen, Billy Lawlor; Enda McGrath, Luke Connolly; Rob Bulmer, Shane McGrath cpt, Tom Pollard; Rory Maguire, Con Murphy, Jake Hickey. Subs: Eoin Connolly for Rory Maguire (half-time); David Mulvany for Rory Maguire (43 minutes); Dylan Doyle for Con Murphy (47 minutes); Anthony Mbyrne for Billy Lawlor (60 minuts); Owen Coleman for Shane McGrath (64 miuutes).
REFEREE: Enda Kelly.
In the IFC quarter-final Ballyteague also lost out going down to Dunshaughlin of Meath in Navan 2-19 to 0-10.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.