Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 7

The death has occurred of Paul KELLIHER

Naas, Allenwood, Kildare / Naas, Kildare / Beara, Cork / Kimmage, Dublin



Suddenly, at his home in Cork. Predeceased by his father Jimmy Kelliher. Sadly missed by his loving mother Annie, sisters Joan, Ellen, and Anne, brothers-in-law, Alan, Rory and Devon, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Wellbrook Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held in Wellbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The family would like to thank Michelle, Joe and family (Ardgroom) for the care and kindness given to Paul over the last few years.

Family flowers only, but if desired donations to a charity of choice those close to Paul's heart being Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation and Pieta House.

Rest In Peace

You can view the Mass on Zoom with a link being posted on the day on this page or phone 045 870450.

Wellbrook Funeral Services eircode W91 V88V

The death has occurred of Séamus McEnerney

Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Séamus died, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maura and Kathleen, daughters Caroline, Carmel, Clare and Collette, son Anthony and their mother Antoinette, sons in law, partner, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt Lily, brothers in law Mick & PJ, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ann Caulwell (née Devine)

Kill, Kildare / Ardclough, Kildare



Caulwell (née Devine), Ann, Kill and late of Oughterard, Ardclough, Co. Kildare, November 4th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Alan, children Alan Jnr., Raymond and Sinead, daughter-in-law Amy, son-in-law Ashley, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah and Ryan, brother Michael, sister Marie (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godsons Derek and Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Ann's funeral mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

The death has occurred of Eileen Cleary (née Hayden)

Knockalton Lower, Nenagh, Tipperary / Maganey, Kildare



Eileen Cleary (née Hayden) Knockalton Lower , Nenagh, late of Johnstown, Maganey, County Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Nora and brother John. Died peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the tender care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved wife of Patrick, and dear mother of Róisín, John, Áine and Daire. Adoring granny to Donnacha, Caoimhe, Oisín and Aoibhín. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Diarmuid, Frank, Terence, Kieran and Paul, sons-in-law Eugene and Shane and daughter-in-law Aoife, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, godchildren and wider circle of family and friends.

Eileen will repose at Keller's funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday, November 6, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday, November 7, to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12.45pm for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh.

May she rest in peace.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland, Tipperary Branch.

For those who wish to send condolences, share memories or stories with the Cleary family, they may do so in the Condolences section below.

Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie