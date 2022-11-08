Search

08 Nov 2022

Bail rejected for Kildare man accused of assault in Clane

ALLEGATIONS

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

08 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

A contested bail application was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, November 3.

The hearing involved Clane resident Laurence Fox, with an address given as 10 Ottomy Avenue in Clane.

Gardaí present at the courthouse told Judge Miriam Walsh that they wished to revoke bail for the 29-year-old, who was accused of assaulting a man with a silver baseball bat in Clane over what gardaí alleged was a drug debt on the morning of May 18 last.

It was also heard that he was allegedly accompanied by another man named Andrew Vincent Moorehouse, aged 28, with an address listed as 32 The Court, Hazelhatch Park, Celbridge, who also allegedly helped him assault the alleged injured party.

A garda who gave testimony alleged that the injured party's door was broken, and that he allegedly sustained a number of injuries following the alleged assault.

The garda added that the alleged injured party had to be taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a result of their injuries.

She cited the nature of the alleged assault and the seriousness of the alleged injuries as the main reasons why gardaí contested the bail application.

In addition, she alleged that CCTV footage showed both Mr Fox and Mr Moorehouse entering and leaving the area with the baseball bats.

A second garda who gave court testimony said that when the bats were later recovered by gardaí, they found Mr Fox's fingerprints on them.

This garda also alleged that gardaí tracked down a van which was rented by Mr Fox that was spotted at the scene of the alleged assault.

It was also heard that the alleged injured party identified Mr Fox as one of the men who allegedly assaulted him.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin told Judge Miriam Walsh that while the allegations were serious, his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

He added: "Regardless of the strength of the evidence, he (Mr Fox) is contesting the matter. It would be punitive not to give him bail, it could take time (for the State) to organise a trial date."

Mr Larkin also said his client would be willing to pay a substantial sum of money in order to secure his bail application, and claimed that Mr Fox would abide by all bail conditions imposed on him.

When he asked both gardaí if there were any grounds that would satisfy them, they replied that no conditions would alleviate their concerns.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob also told the judge that gardaí had concerns due to the fact that the accused lives in close proximity to the alleged injured party.

After consideration, Judge Miriam Walsh said that she was satisfied that the gardaí's concerns had merit, and refused bail for Mr Fox.

However, she refused to revoke bail entirely for the defendant.

The case will return to court on November 17, where books of evidence are due to be served on Mr Fox.

His co-accused, Mr Moorehouse, will also appear on the date in question, where a separate book of evidence is also due to served.

News

