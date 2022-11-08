KILDARE: Tributes to international goalkeeper who lived in Naas

Tributes have been paid following the death of former international goalkeeper Eamonn "Sheila" D'Arcy who won three League of Ireland titles and was a resident of Naas.

A FAI statement said: "The FAI is saddened to learn of the death of Eamonn D'Arcy.

"An Ireland B international, he was a goalkeeper who won three League of Ireland titles and played for Shamrock Rovers, Drumcondra, Shelbourne and Dundalk. Eamonn also managed Ireland WNT in the 1980s."



Shamrock Rovers said: "All at Shamrock Rovers F.C. are saddened to learn of the death of our former goalkeeper Eamonn D'Arcy who passed away today.

"Affectionally known as ‘Sheila’, Eamonn was signed by Paddy Coad for the 1956/57 season. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

In a long career, D'Arcy played for League of Ireland clubs such as Shelbourne, Dundalk, Drumcondra and Shamrock Rovers as well as Oldham Athletic in the UK.

He earned a B cap for the Republic of Ireland national football team in 1960.

D'Arcy played in Shamrock Rovers' first four European Champion Clubs' Cup games and played in Rovers' trip to the US and Canada in the summer of 1961.

He had his testimonial in August 1967.

He also managed the Republic of Ireland women's national football team in the 1980s and Newbridge Town F.C. in the 1990s.

D'Arcy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Geraldine, Susan, Michael and Alan, sons-in-law John and Vinny, daughters-in-law Chris and Jo, grandchildren Aideen, Cathal, Darren, Oisin, Eamonn, Brendan, Maeve, Faye and Aiden, great-grandchildren Mia, Kealan and Fionn, sister Ann, brother Ciaran, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.

