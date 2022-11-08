MISSING: Gardaí seeking information relating to the whereabouts of 16-year-old girl from Tallaght

Emma Harte is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build with shoulder length black hair. When last seen, Emma was wearing a black padded jacket and grey trousers.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Emma Harte who has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since Monday, November 7, 2022.
Emma is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build with shoulder length black hair. When last seen, Emma was wearing a black padded jacket and grey trousers.
Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
