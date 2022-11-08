Kildare: Carl Lennox his three goals as Naas CBS advance

Holders of the Bro Bosco Cup, Naas CBS, booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Leinster Schools 'A' Senior Football championship with a comprehensive victory over Marist College, Athlone, at Naas GAA Headquarters this afternoon (Tuesday November 8).

Star of the show was Kill man, Carl Lennox who hit 3-5 in a brilliant display while Ryan Sinkey was also very impressive with his six point total.

And while Naas were by far the strongest on the day the final score line is somewhat harsh on the Athloneside who conceded 4-3 in the final 13 minutes or so.

Playing against the stiffish breeze the home side, through the influential Ryan Sinkey opened with a fine point, Carl Lennox added a free before Sinkey added his second.

Athlone opened on nine minutes from their best player on their side, full-forward Bobby Nugent. However it was Naas who dominated most of that opening half with some fine individual displays and fine score-taking.

By half-time the home side had opened a six point lead, 0-9 to 0-3 and with the breeze in their backs for the second half, it looked ominous for the Athlone side.

In fairness to the visitors they did better in the opening third quarter and while they still trailed 0-11 to 0-5 they were certainly more in the game.

Two more points from Carl Lennox pushed out the lead and while Luke O'Connell replied for the Westmeath side Naas turned up the heat big-time from here to the end saw them score 4-3 with Kill's Karl Lennox hitting three goals (two of those came inside two minutes of each other).

Marist tried hard to the end but had no answer for Naas who put down a firm marker they are the team to beat once again in this Leinster Senior 'A' Football Championship.

Final score: Naas CBS 4-17 Marist College Athlone 0-7.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Carl Lennox 3-5 (2 frees, mark), Ryan Sinkey 0-6 (1 free), Stephen Kelly 1-0, Fionn McCarthy 0-2, Austin Brennan 0-1, Evan O'Brien 0-1, Callum Barrett 0-1 (penalty), Fionn Ryan 0-1.



Marist Athlone, Bobby Nugent 0-5 (4 frees), Ben Donegan 0-1, Johnny Martin 0-1.



NAAS CBS: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Evan O'Brien (Naas); Daniel Hamill (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Finn Ryan (Kill); Austin Brennan (Blessington, Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Fionn McCarthy (Raheens), Carl Lennox (Kill), Daire Gilmartin (Raheens); Stephen Kelly (Sallins), Callum Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Ryan Sinkey (Naas). Subs: Tom Kelly (Naas) for Evan O'Brien; Damian McGuirk (Naas) for Finn Ryan; Des Horan (Ballymore Eustace) for Ryan Sinkey; Liam O'Reilly (Naas) for Charlie Murphy.



MARISTS COLLEGE ATHLONE: Luke Nicholson; Jack Mulvill, Michael Henry, Owen McNamara; Piaras Bohan, Tadhg Baker, Killian Redmond; Luke O'Connell, Ben Donegan; Daire O'Connor, Andrew Stuart Trainor, Daniel Reid; Oisin Shortall, Bobby Nugent, Kealan Connell. Subs: Johnny Martin for Daniel Reid; Shane Harrington for Kealan Connell; Kailin Blessing for Luke Nicholson.

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan.