Woman charged with burglary in Kildare court

Naas courthouse
Three separate counts of burglary were levelled against a woman who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, November 3.
It was alleged by gardaí that Shannon Matthews, with an address listed as 34 Coolaghknock Gardens, Melitta Road, carried out the offences at a property in Kildare on April 2 last.
Presiding Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case involving the 23-year-old defendant to February 2, 2023 for hearing.
