Ulster Bank branch in Co Kildare to close in two months

Ulster Bank has confirmed the closure dates for the 25 branches that will reopen as Permanent TSB early next year.

Staff working at those branches have been given the option to move to PTSB as part of the agreement.

Celbridge branch is among the 12 outlets due to close on January 6 as well as Ardee, Ballyjamesduff, Blackrock, Blanchardstown Village, Enniscorthy, Kilcock, Lucan, Ranelagh, Rochestown Avenue, Swords Pavilions, and Trim.

A further 13 branches will close a week later on January 13: Athenry, Ballybofey, Ballyconnell, Belmullet, Donegal, Eyre Square, Killybegs, Shannon, Thurles, Tuam, Westport, and Wilton.

In September, Ulster Bank wrote to customers of each of the 25 branches advising them of the date of closure of their local branch on 06 or 13 January, which will reopen as Permanent TSB branches shortly after.

Ulster Bank also reminded these customers that even if their local branch is becoming a Permanent TSB branch, and/or their mortgage is transferring to Permanent TSB, their current and deposit accounts are not transferring, and action must be taken to choose a new provider.

Customers can contact Ulster Bank on 0818 210 260 or 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad or 1800 656 001 if they have vulnerabilities.

Business customers can call the bank on 1800 818 375 or can call their dedicated relationship manager for assistance with moving their accounts.

Ulster Bank said it would pause account freezing from December 9 and restart the process on or after January 6 to ensure no accounts are frozen over the Christmas period.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard said: “The first Ulster Bank current and deposit account customers will enter the account freezing and closure process on or after November 11. Our focus remains to support customers to move to another financial institution. We are starting our freezing and closure process very carefully, with customers who we believe have low reliance on these accounts or may have accounts elsewhere. At this point, we are also excluding and reaching out again to personal customers who have received a social protection payment in the last 30 days or who have received an inbound payment of €125 or more in the last 30 days.”

“This careful and controlled approach means that where a customer is still reliant on the current account, we can and will support them to move to a new banking provider. This will also serve to maintain an orderly process for customers the industry and other key stakeholders. While we will continue to reach out to customers who are still using their account, unless a customer engages with us to change the date, their account will enter the freezing and closure process on or after their original date.”

“As a Bank, we have worked very hard to reach out to our customers to ensure that they are aware of their individual notice period and what will happen next, avoiding any surprises for them. It is crucial for all customers to take action to choose, move and close their current and deposit accounts within their notice period.”