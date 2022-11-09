PHOTOS: Not a good start to the day for this motorist - but walks away uninjured

The overturned vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
This was the scene when a motorist lost control of a vehicle and overturned in a hedge.
The car ended up almost completely hidden in the undergrowth.
The incident took place in the Clonee area on the Meath/Dublin border yesterday.
Firefighter/Paramedics from Blanchardstown Fire Station attended the scene.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We attended a roll-over Road Traffic Collision in the Clonee area.
"Thankfully the occupant was uninjured.
"However you use the roads today be conscious of the road conditions and weather. Better to arrive late than never at all."
