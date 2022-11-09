Planning permission sought to increase numbers for crèche in Kildare

File Pic
Planning permission has been sought for an increase in child numbers for a crèche located in Roseberry Hill, Newbridge.
According to the documents, which have been lodged with Kildare County Council, Tots Creche and Daycare Nursery Ltd is seeking consent from the council for the increase in child numbers from a maximum of 54 children to 75 children in full day care service or part day care service, in addition to 101 children in ECCE sessional care service.
Permission to allow a further 39 children in the covered area, in an outdoor space and subject to Tusla Guidelines, has also been sought.
The date received is listed as October 28 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as December 1 and December 22 respectively.
